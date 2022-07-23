The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 3,604 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the highest daily tally since February 12.

The National Capital Region alone had 1,324 new COVID infections, said the health department.

The DOH also reported 14 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The number of active COVID cases also breached 25,000 and is the highest since April 12.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from July 17 to 21 reached 14 percent.

