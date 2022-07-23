Members of the "444 Brigade" affiliated with Libya's Ministry of Defence man positions in the area of an overnight gun battle in Tripoli's suburb of Ain Zara, on July 22, 2022. At least nine Libyan civilians were killed overnight in heavy clashes between militias in the capital Tripoli, the emergency services said. Mahmud Turkia/AFP Photo



MANILA – The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli on Friday called on Filipinos in Libya to take precautions after violent clashes erupted there.

At least 13 people have been killed in fighting that flared overnight between armed groups in Tripoli, Libyan emergency services said.

"The Embassy urges Filipinos in Tripoli and its surrounding areas to exercise increased caution and vigilance to ensure their safety and well-being following reports of violent clashes in Al-Farnaj starting on late night of 21 July 2022," the embassy said in a statement.

No Filipinos were reported hurt from the recent clashes, the Philippine embassy added, saying that it "continues to monitor developments on the ground and stands ready to provide emergency assistance to Filipinos who may be affected by security-related incidents."

Filipinos in Libya can reach the embassy in Tripoli through the following:

ATN Hotline: 0944541283

Email: tripoli.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PHinLibya

Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

