Mercury-laden beauty products seized in Baguio City

Baguio PIO handout photo

BAGUIO CITY - Over P100,000 worth of mercury-laden beauty and skin care products have been confiscated by authorities in Baguio City.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regional Field Office Cordillera, the Regulatory Enforcement Unit North Luzon Cluster, and Baguio City local government officers seized the products found to contain dangerous levels of mercury.

FDA CAR Field Office Regional Supervisor Saturnina Pandosen said the operation was in response to the report of the Eco-Waste Coalition on the “unrelenting sale of mercury-containing cosmetics” in the City of Pines.

The group said mercury in skin lightening cosmetics can cause skin discoloration, rashes and scarring, and reduce skin’s resistance to bacterial and fungal infections.

Among the brands in the FDA list of confiscated cosmetics are:

Daiyasi UV Resistance

BB Whitening Spray, Aichun Beauty Aloe Vera , Erna Black

Feique Cucumber Anti-Wrinkle Whitening Set and Rose Refining Nourishing Set

Huichundemei Extreme Whitening Deluxe Version

Jiaoh 7 Days Specific Eliminating Freckle Cream

Jiao Liang Miraculous Cream

Jiaoli Herbs Essence Whitening All Set

Jiaoli Speckle Removing and Nourishing Assembly

Lianglibai

Pan Yu health Beautiful Whitening Removing Speckle Package

Palamna Day and Night Cream

Qian Mei

Qunbanshuang

Shengniya 7Day Freckle Eliminating

S’zitang sets

Women of Flower Whitening and Speckle Removing A and B Series

Xin Jiao Li 10-day Whitening Speckle Removing Cream

Zixinmei Face Beauty (pink and purple boxes)

Charm Charm

Ashley Shine New Formulized Moisture Lipstick #07

Monaliza Series Lipstick #05

Kiss Beauty Professional BB Cinema Lipstick

Monaliza Series Maging Pink Blush

A&W with UV protection whitening

Miss Doozy #3

Jiaoli

Corona Papaya

Dove Tawas with perfume powder

Baby Looney Tunes baby wipes

Goree beauty products

Kojic original acid soap

Dianne

Dau-Nong Trong

Musk hemorrhoids ointment

Kokando

Renow-D facial cream

Kwan Loong medicated oil

Savol Tianfeng Hair Color Cream Grape Red

AS Ashley Nude Blusher Double Profusion Blush (4)

Consumers are advised to buy cosmetic products that are approved by the FDA. - report from Mae Cornes