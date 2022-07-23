Lawyer: PH Tier 1 ranking in US trafficking report doesn't paint full picture

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The US State Department recently released its annual human trafficking report, revealing that 21 countries have improved their efforts in combatting the issue but 18 have been downgraded.

"The scale of this problem is vast. There are nearly 25 million people currently victims of trafficking," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The report showed the Philippines maintaining its Tier 1 status, the highest ranking that indicates a government has made efforts to address the problem.

Blinken highlighted the country's effort to improve data collection as one tool to help tackle human trafficking.

"In the Philippines, to cite one example, the government launched a technology platform so that multiple agencies can work together to manage cases of victims as well as prosecute their traffickers."

For Jackie Mariano, a legal counsel with Mission to End Modern Slavery (MEMS), the ranking does not paint the full picture.

"What we’re seeing on the ground, especially with our work with MEMS, is that the human trafficking problem of Filipinos, at least what we’re seeing here in the United States, has not really gone abated," Mariano asserted.

Mariano told ABS-CBN News that their organization is currently helping a new set of trafficked workers.

"We’ve seen Filipino trafficking survivors come from the hotel industry, teachers, nurses. Now we’re seeing a new trend of physical therapists and other health care workers, more low-wage health care workers that are coming to the United States to fill in gaps in the health industry in the United States."

Mariano added that encouraging Filipino workers to speak out remains one of the biggest challenges in addressing the problem.

"Unfortunately with the Filipino psychology of utang na loob and keeping your head down, and for a lot of people leaving the Philippines, they’re escaping desperate situations so even in a job where you’re experiencing a little abuse, tinitiis na lang nila, di ba? (they just endure the suffering, right?)," Mariano said.

The attorney stressed that there are resources and help available for victims.

"This is a systemic issue and they are not alone. They can find camaraderie among other Filipino migrant workers and their families and demand those kinds of systemic changes."

Among the recommendations in the Trafficking in Persons report is for the Philippine government to increase its efforts in prosecuting labor traffickers and illegal recruiters. According to the report, the Philippines prosecuted and convicted fewer traffickers in 2020 compared to the previous year.