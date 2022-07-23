Gordon touts blood requirements provided by PRC for dengue cases

MANILA – The Philippine Red Cross has provided more than 40 percent of the nation's blood requirement for dengue patients this year, its chairman Richard Gordon said in a statement Saturday.

The former senator said the PRC collects 15,000 to 20,000 blood units a day from donors, "so it always has a supply in its blood banks."

He added that when a dengue patient needs a blood transfusion, the PRC can provide the blood needed.

Amid the rising cases of dengue, Gordon urged the public to donate blood.

"Maganda sa nagbibigay ’yan, because it’s very healthy for you. Para ka lang nagpapa-change oil," Gordon said when asked about the benefits of donating blood.

"Siyempre magre-regenerate ’yung cells kapag nagbigay ka ng dugo. At importante, malay mo kung ’yung kamag-anak mo nangangailangan ng dugo."

The Department of Health earlier warned that the recent spike in dengue cases in the country could be "alarming," as more patients get hospitalized.

It later said that dengue cases have nearly doubled versus last year.

A total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, according to the DOH's national dengue data as of June 25.

The health department on Tuesday said that Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas tallied the most number of dengue cases in the past month.

