MMDA handout photo

After nearly a month of rehabilitation work, the southbound lane of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City was reopened to motorists past 5p.m. on Saturday.

According to the MMDA, more than 100,000 motorists daily were affected by the closure of the flyover.

Class 1 and class 2 vehicles used the flyover after barriers were removed.

Heavy loaded trucks, however, are still prohibited.

The re-opening has eased traffic, as cars no longer congest in the two lanes of the service road.

According to motorists, the re-opening is a huge relief.

“Nang nagsara po iyan kung saan-saan umiikot, pinakamabilis na daan yang flyover eh. Kasi pag di mabuksan kung saan-saan dumadaan sa looban dun nagsisiksikan,” taxi driver Roel Ted detailed.

He added: “Kaya pasalamat kami mabuksan na malaking tulong saming mga taxi driver.”

Jan Mark Olegario meanwhile said travel for motorcycle riders will be much safer.

“Nagsama-sama mga bus, truck. Sobrang dami sasakyan…parang masasagasaan, nakakatakot po,” he noted.

DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan inspected the area Before the repaired flyover was opened.

He said the repairs finished ahead of the initial schedule.

Bonoan also said that they have begun assessing other old bridges and flyovers that might need restorative work.

One possible structure to be fixed in the near future is the northbound lane of the Kamuning EDSA flyover.

The DPWH, however, assured they will no longer close the entire area.

“Pina-inspeksyon ko na lahat ng flyover sa Metro Manila and sa next repair we will be adopting non destructive method of repairs. Unfortunately dito nabiyak kaya delikado na,” he explained.