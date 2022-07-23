Voter registration resumes at the COMELEC office in Manila on June 4, 2022. Registration resumes in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on December 5. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – More than 2.3 million new voters have registered ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls, as the Commission on Elections opened registration from July, latest data from the poll body showed.

Of the 2,334,406 new registrations logged in the Comelec’s nationwide consolidated daily report, as of July 21, 1,456,699 are between 15 and 17 years old.

New registrations from the 18 to 30 years old bracket numbered 752,819, while those 31 and older tallied 124,888.

The commission also received more than 400,000 applications to transfer their registration from other LGUs. Of the number 399,128 are barangay voters while 4,013 are from the SK level.

Overall, the Comelec processed some 3,079,761 applications, which included a mix of applications to transfer, reactivate, and correct entries.