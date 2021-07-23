More Filipinos optimistic their quality of life will improve: SWS

Commuters brave the sudden intense rainfall in Mandaluyong City on July 22, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — More Filipinos are now optimistic that their quality of life will get better, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released on Friday.

Of 1,200 adults polled from June 23 to 26, 37 percent said their quality of life would improve, 7 percent said it would worsen, and 42 percent said it would stay the same in the next 12 months. The remaining 14 percent did not give an answer, said SWS.

The resulting Net Personal Optimism score, or the percentage of optimists minus the percentage of pessimists, is +30, which SWS classifies as very high.

"The June 2021 Net Personal Optimism score is 6 points above the high +24 in May 2021, but 5 points below the very high +35 in November 2020," the SWS said.

"Still, the last three surveys show a continuing recovery from historic lows of -19 in May 2020 and -10 in July 2020," added the pollster.

The 6-point rise in the national net personal optimism score from May 2021 to June 2021 is due to the increases of 5 points in Metro Manila and 12 points in Balance Luzon or areas outside outside the capital region.

This is combined with steady scores in the Visayas and Mindanao, said the SWS.

The polling firm said its non-commissioned survey had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey coincided with the loosening of restrictions in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding areas, after an uptick in COVID-19 cases prompted stricter lockdowns in March and April.

Last year, about 3 in 5 Filipinos said their quality of life got worse, as the COVID-19 pandemic left businesses struggling and millions jobless, according to an SWS poll.

With more than 1.5 million cases and some 26,800 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, and the detection of the Delta variant could slow the country's return to normalcy.

The Philippines has so far fully immunized about 5.2 million out of its 58 to 70 million target population, Malacañang said on Thursday.



