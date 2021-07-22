Signal No. 1 still up in Batanes-Babuyan area, as Friday night exit seen for Fabian

PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over the area of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, as typhoon Fabian continued to move slowly within the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said late Thursday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last located 515 kilometers northeast of Itbayat town, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph, while moving slowly northwestward.

Fabian will move generally northwestward over the next 72 hours before accelerating by Friday night. It is forecast to exit PAR on Friday night or Saturday morning, the weather bureau said.

It is projected to pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Miyako, Yaeyama and Senkaku Islands Friday night, before making another landfall over the eastern portion of mainland China on Sunday.

"A weakening trend in its intensity may begin on Saturday and may accelerate by Sunday as the typhoon makes landfall over mainland China," PAGASA said.

Strong winds were extending up to 630 km from the center of Fabian, the agency said. Because of this, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still in effect over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area.

"Occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will be experienced over Visayas and the rest of Luzon, especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas," said PAGASA.

Fabian is not expected to directly cause heavy rainfall in the country, but will enhance south monsoon rains that will prevail over the following areas:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

portions of Mimaropa

Rough to very rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area and the Visayas.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," PAGASA said.

