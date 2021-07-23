DOH says leptospirosis cases up by 13 pct in first 6 months of 2021

Pedestrians wade through flood water along Quirino avenue in Manila on July 21, 2021. Different parts of Metro Manila were submerged in flood after experiencing continuous rainfall brought in by the southwest monsoon. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has so far recorded a total of 589 leptospirosis infections in the Philippines during the first 6 months of the year, the health department said on Friday.

In a press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the nearly 600 cases as of June 19 is higher by 13 percent from the same period last year, when the country logged 520 cases.

The case fatality rate from the disease is at 11.4 percent so far this year, higher by 1.6 percent, she said.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Western Visayas, and the Cagayan Valley have a high incidence rate of leptospirosis, the official added.

“Ang sakit na leptospirosis ay maaari po nating makuha kung tayo ay may mga galos, may mga cuts sa skin o sugat sa paa, at kapag tayo ay lumusong ay maaari tayong ma-infect [nito]” said Vergeire.

(One can get infected with the disease if you have open wounds especially in your feet or legs. You can be infected with it if you soak in flood waters)

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by contact with flood water, mud, or food contaminated with the urine of rats, dogs, pigs, cattle, or goats.

Symptoms of leptospirosis include high fever, headache, muscle pain, eye redness, tea-colored urine, cough, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces continue to experience heavy rains and flooding due to the habagat, the effect of which is being enhanced by Typhoon Fabian.

Since Monday, hundreds of Filipinos in the capital region braved bad weather just to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even if it meant being soaked in flood waters.

- Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

