Robredo opens vaccine express in hometown Naga City

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo is in her hometown in Naga City to oversee the first day of the rollout of the Vaccine Express to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in the area.

The Nagavax Express is similar to Robredo's other vaccine express programs that targeted public utility and delivery riders in Manila. The same program will be launched in Quezon City next week.

Robredo said her office received a request from the city government of Naga to assist them in administering 6,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Ang target natin maubos natin yung 6,000 ngayong weekend. May 5 vaccine centers dito hinati namin yung Naga into 5 grids so may mga barangay na nakaasign per grid,” she said.

(Our target is to finish the 6,000 doses this weekend. We have 5 vaccine centers here, we divided Naga into 5 grids so there are barangays assigned per grid.)



Robredo said she has so far visited two of these sites, one in Camarines National High School and the Holy Rosary Major Seminary. She said they used the formula during the vaccine express run in Manila, including opening online registration for volunteers.

“Malaking bagay itong Janssen vaccines sobrang daming nagparegister yung mga seniors na dating ayaw magparegister, nung nalaman na Janssen tapos 1 dose lang nagdagsaan,” she said.

(Many have registered, including seniors, when they found out that its Janssen and its only 1 dose.)

Robredo commended the workflow at the Camarines National High School site where they completed the entire process in 30 minutes.

“Dito, after 2 hours isang center lang, ito naka 350 na yata. Kung tuloy-tuloy yung flow siguro bukas maubos na yung 6,000,” she said.

(Here, after 2 hours, this is just one center, they were able to vaccinate 350 people. If this is sustained maybe we will finish the entire 6,000 doses by tomorrow.)

Robredo said many LGUs are also requesting for their assistance and they are happy to oblige.



“Ok kami to go basta may access kami sa supply. Problema namin wala kaming access sa vaccine supply. Sa Manila po yung vaccine na ininject namin galing sa city government of Manila. Dito naman sa Naga galing sa city government yung supply,” she said.

(Were OK to go as long as we have access to the supply. The problem is we don’t have access to vaccine supply. The vaccines we used in Manila was from the city government. Here in Naga, the vaccines are from the city government.)

She urged the public to get vaccinated and take whatever is available.

“Magpabakuna na po tayo ayaw po nating magkasurge ulit tayo marami namang available ngayon na bakuna,” she said.