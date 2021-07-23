IATF: Kids not allowed outdoors anew due to Delta variant

Families stroll along the Manila baywalk on July 11, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVId-19 recently allowed children ages five and up are to go outdoors, except in facilities such as malls, in areas under GCQ, GCQ with restrictions, and MGCQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has suspended the implementation of a resolution allowing kids aged 5 and up to go outdoors due to the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.

"Ang latest natin diyan ay hindi muna natin papayagan sa ngayon para lang makasiguro tayo," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told Teleradyo Friday.

(The latest is we will not allow it for now to ensure their [safety].)

On July 9, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, through IATF Resolution No. 125, partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ).

But the Department of Health on Thursday confirmed local the transmission of Delta variant cases in the country.

To date, there are 47 cases of Delta variant recorded in the Philippines. The tally includes 36 recoveries, 3 fatalities and 8 active cases.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, is responsible for the latest outbreaks of COVID-19 in several parts of Asia.

"Dahil nagkaroon na tayo ng Delta variant, nagkaisa ang IATF na iatras muna itong resolution na ito," said Duque, also chairman of IATF.

(Because we already have the Delta variant, the IATF was united in suspending this resolution.)

However, Duque noted that they may allow children to go outside if cases would not increase despite the presence of Delta variant.

"Kung makita naman na hindi hindi naman patuloy na tumataas, lalo na dun sa NCR (National Capital Region), baka puwedeng ibalik natin ‘yung Resolution 125 kung saan pinahihintulutan na puwedeng lumabas ang mga bata," he said.

“Although siyempre, dapat diyan ay may kasama ‘yang mga ‘yan 5 year old and above at tumatalima pa rin sa minimum public health standards," he added.

(If there's no increase in cases, especially in NCR, we will implement Resolution 125 again. Although, those 5 year old and above should be guided and follow the minimum public health standards.)