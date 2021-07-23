3 new Delta cases found in Pasig, Taguig: DOH

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold particles) emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Image captured and colorized at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - Three new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country have addresses in the cities of Pasig and Taguig, the Department of Health said Friday.

Pasig City has 2 local cases while Taguig has 1, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a press briefing.

The patients were among 12 new local cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant reported by the agency on Thursday. They have been earlier tagged as recovered but local health offices are verifying their health status.

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India, is responsible for the latest waves of infections in parts of the world.

Data also showed that Manila logged a new case of the Delta variant while 6 others were found in Bataan and 2 in Laguna.

The Manila City government earlier confirmed there were 3 Delta patients in the city. Among them was a 58-year-old woman from Pandacan, Manila who died on June 28.

Another patient, who was initially declared as recovered, tested positive for COVID-19 again after undergoing a new test, the DOH had said.

Vergeire said the new patients would undergo retesting to ensure they were clear of the coronavirus.

"That’s our protocol, actually. When we detect this variant, ang ginagawa po natin, binabalikan po natin ‘yung mga individuals that were identified to have this Delta variant at atin po silang nire-retest (what we do is we retest those identified with Delta variant) and then we quarantine them until we can get their results," Vergeire said.

The Philippines has so far recorded 47 cases of the Delta variant, of which 3 died from the strain.