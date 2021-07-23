185 families evacuated in Occidental Mindoro; officials cite Fabian-enhanced habagat

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Hundreds of families have been evacuated from 4 villages in 3 municipalities in Occidental Mindoro because of flooding caused by the effects of the southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, a spokesman of the national disaster agency said Friday.

“Sa municipalities ng Sablayan, Santa Cruz and Mamburao sa Occidental Mindoro ay nagkaroon ng flooding incidents kaya nagkaroon tayo ng evacuation ng 185 families o 641 katao. Apat na barangay,” said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal.

(185 families or 641 individuals were evacuated from 4 barangays in the municipalities of Sablayan, Sta. Cruz and Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro due to flooding incidents.)



Earilier reports said the floods washed out the detour bridge in Barangay Lumang Bayan that isolated the barangays of Dayap and Barahan in Santa Cruz. Other areas in the town experienced waist-high water due to nonstop rains.

“Kasalukuyan silang nag-stay sa 6 na evacuation centers. Ang pangangailangan nila, mga relief items, pagkain, pino-provide po ngayon ng ating lokal government doon sa area,” Timbal said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning.

(They are currently staying at 6 evacuation centers. Their immediate needs, such as relief items, food, are being provided by the local government in the area.)

Timbal said officials continue to check the current situation in the area and checking with local disaster agencies if all affected residents have been evacuated to safer grounds.

“Kapag ganito pong incident, ang local government unit po nagpapadala ng kaniyang rescue team at nakasuporta ang local teams ng iba’t ibang agencies kasama na Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces, Philippines National Police,” he said.

(For incidents such as this, the local government sends its rescue teams, supported by the local teams of various agencies, including the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces, Philippine National Police.)

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC reported 17 flooding incidents in the National Capital Region, 8 in Mimaropa, 5 landslides and a maritime incident.

“So far ang ating local government units, NDRRM officers dyan sa may Cordilleras ay alisto po nilang binabantayan itong ating mga road ways at saka yung mga communities sa landslide prone areas,” Timbal said.

(So far our government units, NDRRM officers in Cordilleras are monitoring the road ways and communities in landslide prone areas.)

Timbal said landslides were reported in Itogon town, Benguet and in Abra-Kalinga Road and Licuan-Baay but clearing operations were immediately conducted.

“ ’Yung Fabian operations natin naka-confine talaga sa Babuyan and Batanes group of islands dahil paalis na rin itong bagyo. However, hinihila niya si habagat kaya ang kalakhang Luzon and some parts of the Visayas and also parts of Mindanao are having a very rainy week. Lahat ng LGUs natin napasabihan natin na kailangang maging listo, para masigurado natin safety ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(Our Fabian operations is confined in Babuyan and the Batanes group of islands because the typhoon is exiting already. However, it is intensifying the southwest monsoon that’s why a big portion of Luzon and some parts of the Visayas and also some parts of Mindanao are having a rainy week. We directed all LGUs to remain on alert to ensure the safety of the public.)

RELATED VIDEO: