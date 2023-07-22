People are seen in front of the Quezon City hall of Justice on August 2, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Work in Quezon City courts and offices will be suspended starting 1:00 p.m. on Monday, in anticipation of heavy traffic that may be caused by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This, according to a memo from the Supreme Court's Office of the Court Administrator sent on Friday. The work suspension was authorized by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo.

Work in all Quezon City trial courts on Monday, July 24, 2023, to be suspended at 1pm in anticipation of the heavy traffic due to the State of the Nation Address later that afternoon.



"All branches and offices shall ensure that all court users are properly notified of the work suspension, and should continue to function virtually through their respective office email accounts and contact numbers," the memo noted.

The memo also allowed for a skeleton staff in Quezon City courts and offices "to address or attend to urgent matters or concerns of court users during the rest of the day."

Marcos Jr. will deliver his second SONA at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday. The president has previously said that the speech would focus on how the Philippines has "made significant progress" so far under his administration.

Last week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority released its traffic management plan for the SONA, including a zipper lane or counter-flow on the southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City "to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex as needed."



