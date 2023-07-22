Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte listens to successor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr after the departure honors at the Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The Philippine government's refusal to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its investigation for the drug war killings could affect how the global community perceives the country, the head of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) said Saturday.

Neri Colmenares, who is also the counsel for families of drug war victims, reiterated that the country is still accountable under the period it was a state party to the Rome Statute.

The government's refusal to engage with the ICC may also impact President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s efforts to help refurbish the country's image overseas through his state visits, said Colmenares.

"Ang problem diyan, parang binali natin ang treaty na pinirmahan natin... Kahit anong paikot-ikot ni President Marcos na ang Pilipinas okay ito, maganda rito, eh siyempre ang tingin ng international community parang rogue state ka eh," Colmenares told Radyo 630 in an interview.

He posed the question: who would trust the Philippines if it pulls out of a treaty when an inconvenience arise?

The Philippines may also be lined up with the countries that do not cooperate with the ICC such as China, Russia, US, and Iraq, noted Colmenares.

"I don't think that's the right policy for the government to have especially under international law and of course sa perception ng international community," he said.

"Dapat ang reason para mag-cooperate ka or hindi [ay] hinggil sa human rights. Nagsabi ka naman na we will protect and defend human rights, e di tuparin mo yung sinasabi mo," he said.

Colmenares said the investigation will continue even if ICC representatives would not be able to get into the Philippines. Witnesses, he said, can go to The Hague or any state parties of the Rome Statute which are near the country.

"Doon pupunta ang witnesses, complainant dahil malapit lang, puwedeng social media, i-email ang dokumento. Tapos ang mga dokumento ng gobyerno, nasa official kasi, nasa speeches ni President Duterte. Nasa Official Gazette lahat 'yung admissions niya," the lawyer said.

"I don't really think it's really decisive na makapasok ang ICC dito sa Pilipinas para matuloy ang imbestigasyon," he added.

The warrant of arrest may also be enforced when the person visit countries that are members of the ICC, with Colmenares noting there were precedents on this.

Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the government will not cooperate with the ICC over its investigation into the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying this was to protect the country's sovereignty.

At least 6,181 people were killed in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations, according to the latest official data released by the Philippine government. ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019, a year after the Hague-based tribunal began a preliminary probe into his illegal drugs crackdown.