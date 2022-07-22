QC allows protest rallies during Marcos Jr.'s SONA

An activist holds a sign during a protest in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1972 Martial Law in Manila on September 21, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—The Quezon City government on Friday reversed its earlier decision to bar cause-oriented groups from holding protest rallies during the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) Head retired Gen. Elmer San Diego said both progressive groups and supporters of Marcos Jr. will be permitted to hold a peaceful gathering.

“Nag-agree kami upon instruction of the mayor na humanap ng win-win solution sa problema. Lahat ng grupo ngayon kinonsider natin, pinayagan na natin,” San Diego explained.

“Lima nag-request ng permit. Lahat pinagbigyan. Kailangan maging fair sa lahat.”

DPOS head said militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) and SANLAKAS will be allowed to March from “QC Circle to Tandang Sora.”

Four lanes will also be allotted for two groups for their program from 9 a.m until 12 noon, Quezon City Police District Director Remus Medina said.

“Pinayagan sila mag martsa hangang Tandang Sora mag set-up. Dun sila mag-program sa Commonwealth Avenue,” San Diego said.

Initially, BAYAN requested QC DPOS to allow them to use Batasan Road as a venue for protest actions.

The area, however, was granted to pro-Marcos supporters namely Philippine Build Better Movement (PBBM), Malayang QC, and a local mobilization group.

“Batasan ang gusto nila. Pero naghahanap kami ng solution na lahat mananalo at nakipagkasundo na kami ni General Medina,” San Diego argued.

“Security issues kasi iyon. Pero napag-usapan naman ng maganda. Fair naman kami sa lahat. Di pwede pagsamasamahin sila at magkakatabi,” he added.

Medina said the three pro-government groups can hold activities Monday afternoon until about 4 p.m.

Medina assured groups that policemen in the area will only ensure safety of individuals and they will not interfere with the groups' activities.

“May mga adjustment tayo gagawin dahil nag-issue ng permit LGU but we will be ready,” he said.

“We don’t want to agitate them, they can hold their programs peacefully … They should not be unruly,” the chief added.

Medina and San Diego, however, said activists are strictly prohibited from burning effigies.

“May batas na bawal mag sunog sa kalye, public place 'yun,” he stressed.

Wearing face masks will also be enforced.

“Kailangan naka-maskara sila, that’s the requirement kasi level one tayo,” San Diego said.

RELATED VIDEO