Pinoys in Italy told to be cautious amid heatwave

Tourists and inhabitants during a heatwave in Turin, Italy, on July 14, 2022. Jessica Pasqualon, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA—The Philippine Embassy in Rome on Thursday afternoon (Manila time) urged Filipinos in Italy to take preventive measures against the ongoing heatwave in Europe.

The Italian Ministry of Health has reportedly issued a heatwave bulletin indicating red alert levels in several cities in the European country until Saturday, July 23, "with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and above."

"All Filipino nationals in Italy, especially the elderly, infants, children, and pregnant women, are advised to take the necessary precautions and to be cautious of the negative effects caused by high temperatures," the Philippine embassy said in a statement.

Filipinos were advised to check the Italian Ministry of Health's website for details regarding the heatwave.

Europe's heat record was broken when the thermometer hit 48.8 degrees Celsius in Sicily in southern Italy.

The ongoing heat wave has fueled ferocious wildfires before sweeping north and pushing temperatures in Britain over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

