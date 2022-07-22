Pedestrians pass the site of the World Trade Center Complex in New York, USA, Sept. 10 2021. Will Oliver, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — A Filipina was "verbally assaulted and harassed by a homeless woman" in New York, the latest attack against Filipinos and other Asians in the United States, an official said Friday.

The "hate incident" happened last Saturday afternoon, wherein the homeless woman also tried to prevent the 51-year-old Filipina from boarding a train in the Queens borough, Philippine Consul-General in New York Elmer Cato said in a Twitter post, citing a report that was submitted to his office.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old Filipino tourist sustained injuries on the face after he was violently assaulted in Manhattan, New York City.

Racially motivated attacks against Asian people have increased in the US since 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some groups have blamed the rhetoric of former US president Donald Trump, who referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus."

A New York-based migrant advocacy group said hate crimes against Filipinos in the city worsened due to a weak response from concerned parties.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



