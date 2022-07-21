PDEA says drug dens shut down in Central Visayas

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday said they shut down three drug dens across Central Visayas region.

On Thursday night, they arrested a man linked to illegal drugs in Sitio Lower Riverside, Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City.

The suspect, who was reported by citizens, is believed to regularly use and sell illegal drugs. He reportedly sells 20 to 40 grams of narcotics per week.

Another drug den in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City was also raided, which resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

Drug packs believed to be shabu amounting to P68,000 were recovered, along with paraphernalia.

In Purok 6, Barangay Cangmating in Sibulan town, Negros Oriental, a drug den was also dismantled, which led to the arrest of three suspects.

More than P88,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized along with communication devices.

“Dismantling of drug dens is considered a high-impact operation as drug dens are breeding ground for violence and criminality and disrupt peace and order in the community,” said PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz.

PDEA said the cases took about two weeks for operatives to build before going after their targets. – Report from Annie Perez

