Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez answers questions during a media forum in Mandaluyong City on May 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Malacañang on Friday denied an online report claiming that Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez resigned from his post.

Quoting an anonymous source, the report alleged that Rodriguez resigned due to pressure in the Marcos administration’s inner circle.

Asked whether the report was true, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a text message, “No.”

Rodriguez has yet to respond to media queries, but he is set to meet with officers of the Malacañang Press Corps later Friday.

The 48-year-old Rodriguez has been with Marcos' camp since 2016, when the latter unsuccessfully sought the vice presidency.

— With a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

