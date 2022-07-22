New US envoy commits to strengthening PH-US ties

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson presents her credentials to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on July 22. Handout

US a 'reliable partner' of PH, says Carlson

MANILA—The new US Ambassador to the Philippines on Friday assured her country will be a reliable partner of Manila.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson made the assurance after she was received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang.

During the meeting, Carlson presented her credentials to the Chief Executive.

In her remarks released by the US embassy, Carlson expressed the United States’ commitment to helping the Marcos administration in ensuring the “security, prosperity, and freedoms of the Philippine people.”

“We look forward to working together to develop new trade and investment ties, partner on clean energy solutions, protect marine and terrestrial resources, and help tackle the climate crisis. You have a reliable partner in the United States on all these issues,” she said.

She also noted that the Mutual Defense Treaty and other agreements are at the heart of both countries’ commitment “to help defend the Philippines’ sovereignty and independence.”

“I arrive in Manila inspired by the bond between our great nations and devoted to making it even stronger,” she told Marcos Jr.

Carlson previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires in New Delhi, India, and held the position of Principal Deputy Executive Secretary for the Secretary of State in Washington, D.C.

Besides Carlson, Marcos Jr. also received the credentials of Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Tull Traisorat.