New US ambassador to PH meets with Marcos

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson presents her credentials to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on July 22. Handout



MANILA — Newly installed US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson on Friday met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Carlson arrived in Manila Thursday and presented her credentials to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

In her meeting with Marcos, she also presented her credentials to the chief executive, who will deliver his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 3 days.

“I am thrilled to be in the Philippines and honored to represent the United States in this important relationship," she said.

"I look forward to working with the new government and our partners to upgrade and modernize our alliance to face new challenges, expand bilateral trade and investment, and promote democratic freedoms and good governance," she also said.

Carlson, a long-time diplomat, succeeded former US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, who served from 2016 to 2020 during the time of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile, Heather Variava will remain in Manila as Deputy Chief of Mission.

She has been serving as Chargé d'Affaires ad interim since September 2021.

