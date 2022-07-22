Preparations are underway at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 20, 2022 for the first State of the Nation Address of President Bongbong Marcos Jr. on July 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Batasang Pambansa Complex went on full lockdown on Friday as authorities prepared for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 25.

Despite the lockdown, the cleanup of the premises continued. A firetruck was seen hosing down the driveway near the North Gate.

Access to the premises is limited to essential personnel pre-approved by the House until SONA day. Both the North and South Gates of the Batasan Pambansa Complex are implementing this.

In a memo to personnel dated July 20, 2022, Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said only authorized personnel would be allowed to enter the House of Representatives premises.

The same memo said all parking areas inside the complex would be cleared of vehicles starting 5 p.m. on Sunday, and that vehicles parked beyond the cut-off time would be towed and relocated to police station 6 in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

During the lockout dates, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) will be conducting a K-9 security sweep of all offices in Congress. They will be sealed and will be available for use again on Monday.

Individuals entering the North Wing Lobby, South Wing Lobby and the Plenary Hall on SONA Day are required to present a negative result of an RT-PCR Test taken not earlier than Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at any Department of Health-accredited laboratory.

Various lawmakers are expecting Marcos Jr. to lay out his specific plans for national development in his first SONA.