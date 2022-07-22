Hontiveros to meet Facebook execs on protecting kids from online 'predators'

MANILA –– Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday said she will meet with Facebook officials next week to discuss the role of tech platforms in protecting children from predators.

Hontiveros recently exposed several Facebook pages and YouTube channels allegedly promoting sexual grooming of minors.

Mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison, an interview, has admitted the difficulty of quickly identifying individuals who lust for children.

Sison advised parents of those who have been victims of exploitation to be careful and patient.

"We have to be extra, extra careful, kung ang kanilang ipino-post sa social media. Kasi it stays there... Kaya nga sana maki-cooperate and social media platforms natin na meron din silang parang layered type of protection for the user para hindi naman easily naga-grab yung pictures," Sison said.

Parents of a child who was abused physically or virtually must have the strength to acknowledge what befell their child, Sison said.

Part of their obligation is to always be ready to listen to their child's cries because recovering from mental, emotion or physical trauma of many victims can take time, she stressed.

Victims of sexual exploitation must also try to remain brave, Sison said.

"Dapat tayo mismo, we create a space where they can talk about their experiences, na hindi sila nana-judge and feeling nila safe sila," Sison said.

"You have to learn how to speak up. per make sure na young kakausapin mo is trustworthy, for example, family. Important yan. Speak up because most of the time, pag hindi ka nagsasalita about it, hindi maa-address and problema," she added.

Rights group End Child Prostitution and Trafficking (ECPAT) has stressed the urgency for Congress to pass the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (AOSAEC) Law.

Trinidad Maneja, ECPAT's Deputy Director for Administration and Services, said that recent years have shown more abused boys in the country.

The group is appealing to the public to report what they see and know, so other potential victims can still be saved.

"We respect anonymity ng reporting parties so they can report to us unanimously yung detalye... Kaya sa aming reporting system we encourage reports kasi ang objective ay ma-reach out tong mag child victims na ito at huwag na silang madamay,” Madeja said.

“The moment na hindi po kasi na hindi na-report yung abuse, mauulit at mauulit po iyon at dito papasok young attitude of tolerance. Huwag nating isipin na ito ay nakakahiya o magdadagdag ng kahihiyan sa pamilya nila, kasi the moment they stay silent young trauma nung bata na hindi nakikita," Angila Capati, ECPAT's Home Social Worker, stressed.

For concerns about abused children, ECPAT can be reached through the following:

• www.ecpat.org.ph

• www.facebook.com/ECPATPhilippines

• @ECPATPh on Twitter

• 02-89208151

• 0961-9911232

• 0945-6389992

• report@ecpat.org.ph

The National Bureau of Investigation's hotline number (02) 852-40237 is also open to accepting concerns about children.

