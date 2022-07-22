Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez answers questions during a media forum in Mandaluyong City on May 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on Friday denied an online report claiming that he had resigned from his post.

Rodriguez met Malacañang reporters in a courtesy call and said, "I am still here in my office."

"Thats's why I said tinitingnan ko yung mga hitsura niyo kanina kung meron kayong parang nakakita kayo ng multo (I was looking at your faces, you look like you had seen a ghost). But I am just here, I hardly go out of my office," he added.

Rodriguez said he did not know how the rumors of his supposed resignation started.

He said accepting a post in the Cabinet also meant that one might be asked to leave anytime.

"But until that happens then you stay, 'di ba (right)?" he said.

Quoting an anonymous source, a report alleged that Rodriguez resigned due to pressure in the Marcos administration’s inner circle.

Asked whether the report was true, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles earlier said in a text message, “No.”

The 48-year-old Rodriguez has been with Marcos' camp since 2016, when the latter unsuccessfully sought the vice presidency.

— With reports from Pia Gutierrez, Katrina Domingo, and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

