MANILA — Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on Friday denied an online report claiming that he had resigned from his post.
Rodriguez met Malacañang reporters in a courtesy call and said, "I am still here in my office."
"Thats's why I said tinitingnan ko yung mga hitsura niyo kanina kung meron kayong parang nakakita kayo ng multo (I was looking at your faces, you look like you had seen a ghost). But I am just here, I hardly go out of my office," he added.
Rodriguez said he did not know how the rumors of his supposed resignation started.
He said accepting a post in the Cabinet also meant that one might be asked to leave anytime.
"But until that happens then you stay, 'di ba (right)?" he said.
Quoting an anonymous source, a report alleged that Rodriguez resigned due to pressure in the Marcos administration’s inner circle.
Asked whether the report was true, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles earlier said in a text message, “No.”
The 48-year-old Rodriguez has been with Marcos' camp since 2016, when the latter unsuccessfully sought the vice presidency.
— With reports from Pia Gutierrez, Katrina Domingo, and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News