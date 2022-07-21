PNP officers block marching protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 26, 2021, during President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Despite failing to get a permit, cause-oriented groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) coalition will push through with their planned demonstration along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, July 25, the day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA), its secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr. said Thursday.

"Tuloy pa rin po ang rally. I don't think it will be stopped by the mere denial of the permit kasi nga po umaayon naman tayo sa karapatan natin sa Konstitusyon," Reyes told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The rally will proceed. I don't think it will be stopped by the mere denial of the permit because it's well within our constitutional right.)

His assertion came after their group failed to secure a permit before the city's public order and safety department. The local government said that Batasan Road — about a kilometer near the Batasang Pambansa where Marcos will deliver his SONA — is not a freedom park, and the gathering will affect the flow of traffic.

Reyes said the city public order and safety department was wrong in its decision to outrightly reject their request, saying it is not consistent with the law and they were not given the proper hearing to air their side.

"'Di kami binigyan ng kahit anong pagkakataon o 'di man lang kami tinanong 'ano ba itong gagawin ninyo makakalikha ba ito ng panganib?' Walang ganoon ho, eh. Talagang dineny lang. Kung ano 'yung sinabi ng pulis sumunod lang sila," he said.

(We're not given the opportunity or we're not asked, "will this create harm?" There's no such thing. They just denied the request. They just followed what the police said.)

Earlier in the day, Reyes said there were "many precedents for peaceful SONA rallies in the last 6 years."

There is no such thing as a “no rally zone” insofar as public spaces are concerned, based on BP 880. Also, there are many precedents for peaceful SONA rallies in the last 6 years. So to invoke “traffic” as a basis to deny the permit is flimsy and arbitrary. — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) July 21, 2022

"So to invoke 'traffic' as a basis to deny the permit is flimsy and arbitrary," he added.

With 4 days left before SONA, Reyes hopes that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will listen to them, adding that they're looking forward to having a dialogue with the mayor.

"Hopefully Mayor Joy... will hear us out. Bigyan niya kami ng proper hearing para masabi namin kung ano 'yung concerns nila ma-address namin."

(Give us a proper hearing where we can address their concerns.)

Around 20,000 cops will be deployed to secure Marcos’ first SONA.

NO PERMIT MEANS ARREST?

For Kristina Conti of the National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL), the police cannot immediately arrest protesters simply because they don't have a permit.

Citing the judge's ruling on San Roque 21 — Quezon City residents who protested and later arrested along EDSA at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns because of delayed aid — Conti said that while the Batas Pambansa Bilang 880 or the "The Public Assembly Act of 1985" requires a permit before a rally, it also states that violating the rule "is not a penal provision."

"Meaning, hindi po kayo paparusahan simple o dahil lang walang permit. Kaya sa tanong na 'wala ka lang permit eh puwede ka bang damputin o arestuhin?' Hindi po puwede," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Meaning, you cannot be penalized because you don't have a permit. In the question, "can you be arrested if you don't have a permit?" The answer is no.)

In the event that the police insist on arresting a protester, Conti said that the person can, in turn, file a case against the officer.

The Philippine president is constitutionally mandated to deliver a SONA at the opening of Congress' regular session.

During SONA, the president sets the government’s agenda for the coming year and sometimes proposes to Congress certain legislative measures.

