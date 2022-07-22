People line up to cast their votes at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said a postponement of the 2022 barangay and SK elections would have an impact on its preparations for the 2025 midterm polls.

But Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body was ready to comply should a law be passed postponing the village elections.

“Definitely, the postponement, coupled with a re-setting or re-scheduling of any priorly-scheduled electoral exercise has a potential to impact preparations and activities of succeeding elections,” Laudiangco told reporters in a message.

“This impact may be more readily apparent on the early planning and preparations which the Commission intends to undertake for the conduct of the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections," he added.

Quoting information from Comelec finance services director Martin Niedo, Laudiangco said the bulk of the P8-billion budget allocation for the barangay and SK elections remained unspent.

He added any procurement of goods would not go to waste should the polls be postponed. Ballots and accountable forms may still be used on a later date, similar when the Comelec used election paraphernalia dated October 2017 for the May 2018 barangay elections, said the official.

“None of the procured goods, including indelible inks, pens and ballot and others were not wasted and all put to use,” Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco also said that the poll body is undertaking the following activities in preparation for the Dec. 5 barangay and SK elections (BSKE).

• Voter registration which will end on July 23, 2022

• Drafting-Promulgation of Implementing Resolutions which may be reissued or re-promulgated in the event of postponement of the BSKE

• Procurement of Ballot Paper, Official Ballots, Printing Services for the Ballots, Accountable and Non-Accountable Forms and Election Supplies.

FROM THE ARCHIVES