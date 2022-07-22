Beyond tradition: Bayan appeals protest permit for Marcos SONA

Effigy-making in full swing at Bayan office in Quezon City ahead of protests against the 1st State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. Photo courtesy of: Bayan, via Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) on Friday appealed to the office of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte to grant its request for a permit to hold a demonstration along Batasan Road on Monday, July 25, the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Bayan Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. wrote to Belmonte a day after his group failed to secure a permit before the city's public order and safety department, which had said that the road was not a freedom park and that the gathering would impede traffic flow.

In his letter, Reyes reiterated that the public order and safety department's decision to deny their request was based on a "faulty understanding of the law" and disregarded "historical precedents."

"In 2016 and 2017, protests were held [on] Batasan Road and these ended peacefully and traffic along Commonwealth was not affected by the demonstration," he said. "This can be done again in 2022."

He went on to say that the planned assembly does not pose any threat to the public's safety, which is one of the grounds according to the Batas Pambansa Bilang 880 or the "The Public Assembly Act of 1985" to deny a group's request for a protest action permit.

"As stated in the law, heavy traffic cannot be made the basis for the denial of a permit," he added.

Reyes said that a proper hearing should have been afforded to them "in the event that a permit will be denied."

"We thus would like to appeal the decision to your good office and request that we be heard on the matter. We hope that your timely intervention will help ensure a peaceful SONA day on Monday," he wrote Belmonte, with 3 days left before SONA.

Belmonte, who is currently out of the country for a leadership summit, meanwhile said she has instructed the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) to "carefully review the counter-points that were presented, and to determine if there are any possible accomodations or middle ground that they can agree upon."

"The same will also be applied to all rally permits that are currently with the DPOS," she added.

Reyes had told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that they were not able to air their side before the rejection of their permit request. He asserted this again in the letter.

In the absence of a permit, Reyes said they would push through with their demonstration along Commonwealth Avenue, insisting that it's well within their constitutional right.

Bakit bawat admin may rally kayo pag SONA?



Dahil bawat admin ay hindi naman ng nagdulot ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa.



Malugod nating tatanggapin na wala na ang protesta, sa araw na magkaroon ng ganap na pagbabago sa ating bayan. — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) July 22, 2022

Batasan Road — stretching about a kilometer near the Batasang Pambansa where Marcos will deliver his SONA — is along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.