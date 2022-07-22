Active COVID-19 cases in PH highest since April 13

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City while wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the country recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since April 13 this year.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active COVID-19 infections has reached 24,478, with 3,389 new cases. This is the highest daily tally since Feb. 12.

Metro Manila alone had 1,169 new COVID-19 infections, the department said.

The DOH also reported 15 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from July 17 to 21 reached 14 percent.

This is above the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

The DOH earlier detected 910 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1.

All regions except Bangsamoro have logged a case of the omicron BA.5, DOH officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The public's increased mobility, waning immunity, and lessened compliance to health standards contributed to the rise in cases, she noted.

