Typhoon Fabian expected to further strengthen, reach peak Thursday night - PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Typhoon Fabian is projected to further intensify and reach its peak Thursday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last located 505 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph, while moving slowly westward.

Fabian will move generally west-northwestward before turning northwestward and depart from the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening or Saturday morning, the weather bureau said.

It is projected to make landfall in the eastern portion of mainland China on Sunday morning.

"A weakening trend in its intensity may begin on Sunday as the typhoon makes landfall over mainland China," PAGASA said.

Strong winds were extending up to 630 km from the center of Fabian, the agency said. Because of this, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still in effect over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area.

"Occasional gusty conditions will prevail over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon especially in coastal and mountainous areas due to southwest monsoon," said PAGASA.

Fabian is still not expected to directly cause heavy rainfall in the country, but will enhance south monsoon rains that will prevail over the following areas:

Ilocos Region

Abra

Benguet

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

"Meron pa rin tayong nakataas sa kasalukuyan na orange rainfall warning dito sa Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, pati na rin po sa Pampanga. So, may moderate to heavy and at times intense rains po tayong inaasahan sa mga areas na 'yan in the next 3 hours," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo in an interview shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Kaya, doble ingat po talaga, at mataas po ang tsansa ng pagbaha," she added.

Rough to very rough seas will also be experienced over the seaboards of the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area and the Visayas.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," PAGASA said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates

RELATED VIDEO