Tagalog speaking UK envoy Daniel Pruce says he'll miss Filipinos' friendship, warmth

UK Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce. File photo

MANILA - UK Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said he would miss the most Filipinos' friendship and warmth as he leaves for his home country in a few weeks.

Pruce had served in the Philippines for four years as Queen Elizabeth's envoy.

"Malaking karangalan sa akin na maging British Ambassador sa Pilipinas sa nakaraang 4 na taon," he told ANC's Headstart.

(It is an honor to be the British Ambassador to the Philippines in the past 4 years.)

"I'd like to thank everyone in the Philippines for their friendship, generosity and very warm welcome they’ve extended to me in the past 4 years."

Pruce said he would leave the Philippines with "very fond memories," especially the ones made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think during this period, 18 months now, has been incredibly challenging. We've seen the UK and Philippines working together really closely and productively," he said.

"The way that we've been able to engage in discussions with Astrazeneca, providing vaccines doing that through central government, local government, and the private sector."

The Filipino healthcare community also makes a "unique contribution" to the UK, he said.

"One of the really precious moments to me was back in December last year when the very first COVID vaccine was administered anywhere in the world in Lester UK and the nurse administering that vaccine was May Parsons from the Philippines," he said.

"We've been very mindful of the importance within the Philippines of there being sufficient provision of healthcare workers to deal with the healthcare trials in the Philippines and we completely respect that and don’t seek to undermine that at all."

The UK and Philippines later this year will enhance its partnership by putting in place "a framework to provide still greater structure in areas where we work together," Pruce said.

Pruce will be succeeded by Laure Beaufils as UK Ambassador to the Philippines in August.