Room sharing for families in quarantine hotels, resorts allowed: tourism dept

MANILA - Families are allowed to share rooms in quarantine hotels and resorts, the Department of Tourism reminded establishments Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat made the remark following reports that some accredited accommodations have been implementing a "one room, one person" policy even for those from the same household.

"We all share the same struggles but it is imperative that we implement the right policies to help our kababayans who want to return to the country,” she said in a statement.

Single room occupancy is required for guests from different households while room sharing is encouraged for those from the same household and for guests requiring a companion, such as minors, the elderly or those with disabilities, according to DOT Administrative Order No. 2021-004-A.



“If we want to fast-track the recovery of the industry, tourism stakeholders should also help the Department in properly implementing such measures. We need your continued support as we see more Filipino travelers wanting to return home," Romulo-Puyat said.

The tourism industry was severely affected by pandemic restrictions that barred travel globally for months. Restrictions on domestic travel are gradually being lifted in the country in a bid to revive the economy.

