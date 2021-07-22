Duterte had no contact with COVID-stricken son: spokesman

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on July 19, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte had no contact with son who recently tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has caught COVID-19, his sister Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Wednesday.

"Wala po akong alam na close contact si Presidente," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Of course, the President is concerned as a father. Bagama't one thing going for vice mayor is siya po ay bata ay malusog. Talaga naman pong immune system ang lumalaban dito sa COVID-19."

(I do not know any close contact with the President. Of course, the President is concerned as a father, although one thing going for the vice mayor is he is young and healthy. The immune system is the one fighting COVID-19.)

The President on Monday is set to deliver his last State of the Nation Address. His daughter Duterte-Carpio said she would not attend the SONA, Roque said.

Davao City is under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until the end of the month.

The southern city has tallied 29,720 coronavirus infections, of which 1,173 were active as of July 21, according to the health department's tracker.

