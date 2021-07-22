Public warned vs unregistered, counterfeit body oil products

MANILA— The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday warned the public against buying unregistered and counterfeit oil products.

In an advisory dated July 7, the FDA said the product Haplas Panyawan did not undergo the process of getting a certificate of product registration (CPR).

In another advisory dated June 18, the FDA advised against buying the following unregistered products:

V-Moringa Superior Liniment Herb Oil with virgin Coconut Oil, Guyabano and Guava 60ml

New MoringaTM Superior Massage Oil 60ml

Electro Massage Oil 60mlHannah Comfrey Liniment Oil 60ml

CHRO-Plus Herbal Oil 60ml

The FDA also warned the public against purchasing and using a counterfeit version of Filipino-brand Human Nature 100% Natural Sunflower Beauty Oil.

The FDA shared the advisories on its Facebook page on Thursday.

