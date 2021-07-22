Nearly 16M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in PH, 5.2M people fully vaccinated: Palace

People brave the flood as they queue for COVID-19 vaccine outside the San Andres Sports Complex vaccination site in Malate, Manila on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has administered nearly 16 million COVID-19 shots, Malacañang said on Thursday, as it assured that bad weather would not derail the immunization drive.

Authorities have administered at least 15,953,911 vaccine doses as of 6 PM, Wednesday.

A total of 5,231,469 people have completed 2 jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque. This is still a long way from the goal of reaching at least 58 million full-vaccinated Filipinos to achieve population protection against the virus.

"Uulitin po namin, walang bayad ang ating una at pangalawang bakuna. Kinakailangan lang po magpa-schedule kaya 'wag na po kayong maghintay. Baka mamaya maunahan tayo ng Delta variant, magpabakuna na po tayo," he said in a televised press briefing.

The government has taken delivery of some 29.9 million COVID-19 shots.

The tally includes some 562,700 Pfizer doses that arrived on Wednesday and 1.5 million Sinovac jabs that were delivered earlier Thursday, while the habagat and typhoon Fabian stirred rains in large swaths of Luzon.

The Philippines on Friday is set to receive 1 million more Sinovac shots, said Roque.

"Rain or shine po, tuloy ang pagdating ng bakuna, at rain o shine, patuloy din po ang ating ginagawang pagbakuna," he said.

(Rain or shine, vaccines continue to arrive, and rain o shine, our vaccination continues.)

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 to 70 million people against COVID-19 this year to safely reopen the economy and allow more people to work.