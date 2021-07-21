'No live virus': Expert debunks viral shedding video vs vaccines

A health worker prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the scheduled 2nd dose vaccination inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on July 8, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - None of the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the Philippines will result in viral shedding, the country's vaccine expert panel said Thursday as it debunked a video circulating online.

Viral shedding will only occur if a person inoculated with a live virus gets infected, said Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the vaccine expert panel.

Gloriani made the remark after a video containing disinformation that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine results in viral shedding made rounds online.

"Itong mga bakuna against COVID-19 wala dito ang buhay o weakened virus na puwedeng magshed nung virus na sinasabi," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(These vaccines against COVID-19 have no live or weakened virus that can result in viral shedding.)

"Sa mga available na inaprubahan natin walang live attenuated virus."

(None of the available vaccines that we approved contain live attenuated virus.)

COVID-19 vaccines that contain dead or inactivated virus include those from Sinovac, Sinopharm and Bharat Biotech, according to Gloriani.

Gloriani said vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 is decreased on persons infected with the Beta and Delta variants, or those that were first reported in South Africa and India, respectively.

"Meron pa ring proteksyon, ang importante nakadalawang (doses ng) vaccines. At ang protection more against the severe form," she said.

(Vaccines still protect, the important thing is to get two doses. The protection is more against severe form of the disease.)

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 million residents of Metro Manila and key economic hubs this year to achieve population protection.

Some 5,031,301 have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while a total of 15,616,562 jabs have been administered, according to government.