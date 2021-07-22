DepEd launches COVID-19 vaccination tracker app for personnel

MANILA — The Department of Education said Thursday it launched a mobile app to track the COVID-19 vaccination status of its teaching and non-teaching personnel.

"We decided to create this platform to give our personnel and teachers a hassle-free and contactless way of handing out their vaccination status," Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

The DepEd has issued a memorandum aimed at orienting its personnel on how to use the application.

"The app can generate and send consolidated reports per division and region. Overall, this technology simplifies and lessens administrative tasks and minimizes inaccuracy and errors in data collection," said Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

Latest DepEd data showed that of its 788,839 personnel eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, 299,021 or 37.91 percent have either received a first dose or completed 2 doses.

The remaining 489,818 or 62 percent remain are unvaccinated, meaning they could either be registered or unregistered to get the jab, according to the DepEd.

The DepEd earlier launched a vaccination campaign for its personnel in a bid to help ramp up immunization against COVID-19 in the country.

Education officials are hoping that vaccination against COVID-19 would help in the resumption of in-person classes, which have been banned since last year due to the pandemic.

