Home  >  News

Villar rules out Senate leadership shake up on SONA day

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2023 05:12 PM

Sen. Cynthia Villar leads a Senate hearing, Jan. 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File 
Sen. Cynthia Villar leads a Senate hearing, Jan. 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File 


MANILA -- Sen. Cynthia Villar on Friday denied that a group of supposedly disgruntled senators is discreetly moving to oust Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri when Congress resumes session on Monday.

"Hindi siguro... Wala naman akong naririnig. Unless hindi ako nakikinig. Pero mahirap din ang change of leadership. Mauubos na naman ang oras natin sa pagbabago, eh ang dami nating dapat gawin,” Villar said.

Asked if she is satisfied with the way Zubiri is leading the chamber, Villar said: “Ako naman eh wala akong complain.”

“Hindi ako ma-complain na tao eh. Tanungin nyo na lang yung iba, hindi ako,” Villar added.

Villar meantime gave President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. an “8 or 9” rating for his first year in office.

Marcos is set to hold his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Senate   senator   senators   Senate President   Juan Miguel Zubiri   Migz Zubiri   Cynthia Villar   Villar   ouster plot   SONA   SONA 2023   ANC  