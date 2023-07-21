Sen. Cynthia Villar leads a Senate hearing, Jan. 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File



MANILA -- Sen. Cynthia Villar on Friday denied that a group of supposedly disgruntled senators is discreetly moving to oust Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri when Congress resumes session on Monday.

"Hindi siguro... Wala naman akong naririnig. Unless hindi ako nakikinig. Pero mahirap din ang change of leadership. Mauubos na naman ang oras natin sa pagbabago, eh ang dami nating dapat gawin,” Villar said.

Asked if she is satisfied with the way Zubiri is leading the chamber, Villar said: “Ako naman eh wala akong complain.”

“Hindi ako ma-complain na tao eh. Tanungin nyo na lang yung iba, hindi ako,” Villar added.

Villar meantime gave President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. an “8 or 9” rating for his first year in office.

Marcos is set to hold his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

