Truckers protest NLEX toll hike in Manila

Truckers join a protest against the increase in NLEX toll. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

More than 100 trucks gathered around Anda Circle along Bonifacio Drive in Manila Friday to oppose the increase in toll rates on North Luzon Expressway.

According to the truckers group, the toll hike is unjustifiable and unfair to motorists given the worsening conditions along the roadway.

“TOLL FEE IBABA!”



Sabay-sabay na nagbusina ang truckers group para ipahayag ang kanilang pagtutol sa dagdag singil ng toll sa NLEX ngayong Biyernes ng umaga. pic.twitter.com/xVcywRcbxT — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) July 21, 2023

They also lament the timing of the toll hike which is said to be unsuitable to the government’s directives of reducing logistics costs since it will affect inflation.

The toll hike came into effect last June 15. The group has submitted their opposition letter to the Toll Regulatory Board.

PANOORIN: Nagsasagawa ng kilos-protesta ang grupo ng truck owners sa may Bonifacio Drive sa Maynila para tutulan ang dagdag-singil sa toll ng NLEX. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/PRKyBYX91q — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) July 20, 2023

The convoy of about 200 truck drivers has caused major traffic delays from Anda Circle to Manila North Harbour.

Policemen and traffic enforcers were deployed to assist in the traffic and to ensure peace and order during the protest.

