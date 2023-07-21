Truckers protest NLEX toll hike in Manila

More than 100 trucks gathered around Anda Circle along Bonifacio Drive in Manila Friday to oppose the increase in toll rates on North Luzon Expressway.
According to the truckers group, the toll hike is unjustifiable and unfair to motorists given the worsening conditions along the roadway.
They also lament the timing of the toll hike which is said to be unsuitable to the government’s directives of reducing logistics costs since it will affect inflation.
The toll hike came into effect last June 15. The group has submitted their opposition letter to the Toll Regulatory Board.
The convoy of about 200 truck drivers has caused major traffic delays from Anda Circle to Manila North Harbour.
Policemen and traffic enforcers were deployed to assist in the traffic and to ensure peace and order during the protest.