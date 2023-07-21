Philippines prepares contingency plan for Taiwan OFWs in case of invasion

A fighter aircraft taking off during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island carried out by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), April 8, 2023. Wang Zixiao/EPA-EFE/XINHUA

The Philippines has prepared a contingency plan for thousands of overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan in case Chinese forces invade the island, the chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office said Friday.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello III said the situation in Taiwan remains "normal" but said he has already submitted his assessment to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr via the executive secretary.

"We do have a contingency plan," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

China has vowed to control Taiwan — by force, if necessary — and has ramped up warplane incursions into the island's air defense zone in recent months.

The United States supplies weapons to Taiwan and President Joe Biden has gone further by signaling a willingness to commit US troops in a Chinese invasion.

A senior US officer, Air Mobility Command chief General Mike Minihan, earlier made waves by predicting war with China.

"I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025," Minihan wrote in a memo to forces on readiness.

The National Security Council earlier maintained that the Philippines "has no intention" of interfering in China's affairs with Taiwan, a day after Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian blasted the United States' expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). With Agence France-Presse