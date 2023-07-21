MMDA gears up as Egay looms

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is on alert for the possible effects of tropical depression Egay in Metro Manila.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes said pumping stations in are ready while the floodgates are all operational.

“Kami naman po ay dun sa ating mga pumping stations ay nakahanda po, 'yung mga floodgates natin ay gumagana at 'yung mga emergency personnel at nakahanda na sakaling tumama ang bagyo sa NCR,” Artes said.

Artes added that they are now closely monitoring the track of Egay.

The low pressure area east of southern Luzon developed into a tropical depression Friday morning.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Egay is also moving westward towards Bicol and is expected to affect the country's weather this weekend by pulling the southwest monsoon or the habagat.

PAGASA also warned that Egay might intensify into a severe tropical storm in strength over the weekend.