Marcos to continue road projects in areas outside Metro Manila

RTVM screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday promised that his administration would continue road projects outside the capital region to further develop the physical connectivity of different areas, which in turn could boost the economy.

During the inauguration of 3 core projects under the Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project in Alicia town, Zamboanga Sibugay, Marcos said the program could improve the supply chains there and produce more jobs.

"Unang-una ay mas madaling dumating sa palengke mula sa mga magsasaka, at mga serbisyo ay malapit, madaling puntahan, at mayroon ding security element 'yan," the President said in his speech.

"Pagka nagkaroon ng development dito, at magkaroon ng negosyo, magkaroon ng iba't-ibang establishment na MSME ay makikita natin na hindi na siguro kailangan maging na nakabantay lagi dahil nabibigyan naman natin ng karagdagang trabaho lahat ng mga kababayan natin laung lalo na dito sa Zamboanga Sibugay," he added.

Aside from this, the President said the project could "significantly expand" the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) road network.

Among the goals of the regional cooperation is to address supply chain problems and to make people's transport easier.

"Improved physical connectivity will always be a vital facet of our development efforts. As outlined in this admin’s Philippine Development Plan and the 8 point socioeconomic agenda. That is why this government is more determined than ever to pursue projects that will recognize our dream of a stronger and more interconnected Philippines," said Marcos in his speech.

"It will also amplify the effects of our economic and peace and order initiatives here in Mindanao... We will continue to build roads, bridges, ports and airports all over the country so we can bring Filipinos closer together," he added.

Pavit Ramachandran, Asian Development Bank's (ADB) country director for the Philippines, described the ceremony as a "major milestone" in the project's implementation.

Ramachandran said the Mindanao road sector project, which started in 2017, ushered the bank's reengagement with the region.

"Through this road project, we hope we could bring about new economic opportunities and investments into the region," he said.

"Our research and evidence from across the region showed that transport infrastructure projects like this one would provide residents a better access to employment through faster travel between locations, connecting people with more jobs."

The road project, the executive said, was also seen to improve the delivery of basic services to residents, as they would have better access to rural health centers, schools, and water sanitation facilities.

Funded by the ADB, these 3 projects stretch over 69 kilometers and include 11 bridges.

Improvements also consist of paving gravel roads, replacing damaged road sections, widening existing roads, and the replacing of bridges in the network, Malacañang said.

The ADB said the whole project would improve around 280 kilometers of primary and other roads in Mindanao.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, for its part, said it would help increase the capacity of the BIMP-EAGA. Information from the agency showed the total project cost is around P25.257 billion.

Video from RTVM