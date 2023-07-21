This photo taken on June 24, 2020, shows the crater of Kanlaon volcano. Francis Fabiania, AFP/File

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Friday reported "increased" seismic activity at Kanlaon volcano in Negros Island, warning that this could lead to further unrest.

Phivolcs said that it had recorded a total of 35 volcanic-tectonic earthquakes over an 11-hour period below the summit crater of the volcano, which remained at Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest as of Friday.

The ongoing volcano-tectonic quake activity "indicates that fracturing at deeper levels is occurring and may possibly lead to further unrest," the seismology office said.

It added that toxic sulfur dioxide emissions from the Kanlaon volcano on Tuesday averaged 786 tons a day, which is "slightly higher" than the average emission of 566 tons per day since March 2023.

Phivolcs warned that it could raise Alert Level 2 over the volcano when the "uptrend in monitoring parameters persist."

Alert 2 for Kanlaon means there is probable magma intrusion that "may or may not" prompt a magmatic eruption. Under this level, entry within the volcano's 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone must be prohibited.

This week, Phivolcs also released an alert saying it had recorded increased activity at the Mayon volcano's summit crater.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3.