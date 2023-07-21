Imee thanks SC for favorable ruling on ill-gotten wealth case

Sen. Imee Marcos. Senate PRIB/File

MANILA -- A grateful Sen. Imee Marcos thanked the Supreme Court (SC) Thursday over its dismissal of the P1.05B ill-gotten wealth case against the Marcos family.

Marcos, the older sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., conveyed her message when asked about the matter while being interviewed in El Salvador, Misamis Oriental Thursday.

“We are grateful of course for this decision. And we are hopeful that justice will not take so long for the rest of our country,” the senator said.

The forfeiture case sought to recover real and personal properties and damages amounting to P1.05 billion from the Marcoses and their fellow respondents.

The senator also reacted on the Broadway show "Here Lies Love" about her mother former First Lady Imelda Marcos. Such show, according to the senator, is “interesting.”

“We’re showing in Broadway for a long time. It’s an interesting take on my mom’s life. Not necessarily entirely biographical,” Marcos said.

The senator meantime clarified that while her sister Aimee Marcos is living in Cagayan de Oro City, it is not true that the latter is thinking of joining politics.

“Sabi ko sa mga marites, 'puwede ba, Presidente na si Bongbong, tama na yun.' Sa dinami-dami ng problema, hindi na kailangang sakupin ang Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao,” she said.