DOLE, MMDA ink deal to employ displaced workers

An employee of a silkscreen shop dries newly printed shirts to be given to recipients of the Department of Labor and Employment’s job creation program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) at a workshop in Manila on November 16, 2021. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA -- Some residents in Metro Manila from the marginalized and vulnerable sectors were chosen as beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for the former's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

DOLE's TUPAD program started in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 pandemic to help individuals who lost their jobs.

The partnership of DOLE and MMDA was formally launched Friday afternoon during a memorandum of agreement signing.

MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said the 830 beneficiaries will be divided into two batches.

The first batch of TUPAD workers will be deployed in schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the Brigada Eskwela program of the Department of Education.

“Ang ating pong mga TUPAD workers ay makakatulong natin sa pagre-repair at pagsasaayos ng mga eskwelahan dito sa Metro Manila, pagpipintura at paglilinis at pagmi-misting para po mawala ang mga lamok na nagdudulot ng dengue,” Artes said.

The second batch will be assigned to help in the flood control programs of MMDA like declogging of waterways.

“Atin naman pong makakatulong sa pagde-declog ng mga canals at waterways para mabawasan po ang mga flash floods dito sa Metro Manila,” Artes added.

The beneficiaries will be provided with cleaning tools and equipment and will be supervised by MMDA during their deployment.

They will also undergo orientation prior to deployment.

Workers will receive a minimum daily wage of P610 and will work for 8 hours for one month, according to DOLE. They will be provided with insurance as well.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma appealed to the beneficiaries to also help in ensuring cleanliness in Metro Manila.

One of the beneficiaries is Nelkicidec Tacuyan, a person with disability or PWD, from Pateros.

He said the program will help him sustain his medical needs.

“Yung financial benefit po malaking tulong po sa akin para ano yung sa mga test ko po sa gamutan ko po,” he said.

DOLE is hoping these beneficiaries will graduate from being welfare assistance beneficiaries to becoming "productive" members of the community.