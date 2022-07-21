MANILA—Various transport groups on Thursday asked the new chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for a formal dialogue to thresh out issues hounding the sector.

One of those discussed was recommendations listed by the Department of Transportation during a command conference.

Speaking at an online forum, transport groups like Liga ng Transportasyon at Operator sa Pilipinas, as well as various groups from Northern Luzon and Southern Tagalog, are asking the LTFRB for the reinstatement of their routes which were closed as a result of the DOTr's rationalization of routes.

The LTFRB earlier said that it will reinstate 30% of bus routes plying the university belt and Quezon City areas in time for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

This move is in preparation for the in-person classes.

LTFRB chairperson Cheloy Garafil said that while transport groups are asking for the full reinstatement of all the routes, the agency has yet to make a careful study on that.

Garafil, who was also present at the same online forum, said that groups who wish to have their routes reinstated should write to the LTFRB for careful evaluation of their request.

Transport groups also asked the LTFRB if the agency will still push through with the modernization program was pushed by the previous administration.

They said that the implementation of the program was rushed, leaving transport operators unprepared.

Many operators who were unable to raise enough funds to comply reportedly lost their franchises to bigger operators who were able to invest in new vehicles.

The LTFRB chief said that PUV modernization is still on their horizon, only that this will be fine-tuned so that transport operators will be able to comply.

Garafil committed to giving an audience to the transport groups as soon as her schedule permits.

