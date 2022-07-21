A staff of the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau prepares for the opening of the First Regular Session of the 19th Congress on Monday, July 25, 2022. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate complex is getting all its needed cleanup in time for the July 25 opening of session of the 19th Congress.

While health and safety protocols in the Senate will be lighter compared to the Lower House, senators who will attend the morning session on Monday will still be separated by fiber glass barriers, with at least 1 meter distance from each other.

The Senate corridor will showcase a red carpet for the attending senators, according to the chamber's Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB).

A space will be allotted to the media for a short arrival photo opportunity with each senator and his or her spouse.

Before the 10 a.m. opening of session, each senator will have to attend a photo shoot for their portraits that will be placed at the building's "Legacy Wall."

After Monday's session, senators will head to the Batasang Pambansa to attend the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

