FILE. Then Vice President Leni Robredo shows the anti-COVID 19 drug Molnupiravir which can be accessed by patients of Bayanihan E-Konsulta Program. November 23, 2021.

MANILA - The "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" or free telemedicine services program of former vice president Leni Robredo will be revived under the non-government organization Angat Buhay, as COVID cases rise.

"Dahil sa pagdami na naman ng Covid cases dito sa atin, magbubukas pong muli ang Bayanihan e-Konsulta," Robredo announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night

Robredo sought 40 medical and 50 non-medical volunteers in her post on Wednesday night, but got over 1,000 registrants within the first hour of the announcement.

Volunteers will work remotely and online. No target schedule has yet been revealed when telemedicine operations will resume.

In less than 20 minutes, 1,100 volunteers already signed up for the resumption of Bayanihan e-Konsulta. Thank you🙏🙏 The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well🥳 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) July 20, 2022

The telemedicine program was pioneered by the former vice president when COVID-19 cases spiked April of 2021. It connected patients to volunteer doctors, who gave prescriptions. The program also included sending COVID care kits -- which included oxymeter, medicine, vitamins, thermometer, and disinfectants -- to beneficiaries.

In January 2022, Robredo said that telemedicine requests went up as the omicron variant fueled another surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Bayanihan e-Konsulta announced the end of its operations on May, a month before she finished her term as vice president.

On July 1, the first day she was out of office, Robredo launched the Angat Buhay Foundation, a non-government organization where she sits as chairperson as she continues the programs started by her office when she was vice president.

