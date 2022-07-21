MANILA - The "Bayanihan E-Konsulta" or free telemedicine services program of former vice president Leni Robredo will be revived under the non-government organization Angat Buhay, as COVID cases rise.
"Dahil sa pagdami na naman ng Covid cases dito sa atin, magbubukas pong muli ang Bayanihan e-Konsulta," Robredo announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night
Robredo sought 40 medical and 50 non-medical volunteers in her post on Wednesday night, but got over 1,000 registrants within the first hour of the announcement.
Volunteers will work remotely and online. No target schedule has yet been revealed when telemedicine operations will resume.
The telemedicine program was pioneered by the former vice president when COVID-19 cases spiked April of 2021. It connected patients to volunteer doctors, who gave prescriptions. The program also included sending COVID care kits -- which included oxymeter, medicine, vitamins, thermometer, and disinfectants -- to beneficiaries.
In January 2022, Robredo said that telemedicine requests went up as the omicron variant fueled another surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Bayanihan e-Konsulta announced the end of its operations on May, a month before she finished her term as vice president.
On July 1, the first day she was out of office, Robredo launched the Angat Buhay Foundation, a non-government organization where she sits as chairperson as she continues the programs started by her office when she was vice president.
