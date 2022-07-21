Pedestrians walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on April 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally in more than five months or since Feb. 13.

Of the additional infections, 1,002 are from Metro Manila.

The total number of active infections increased to 22,207, according to the Department of Health (DOH). This is the highest since April 15, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

The health department reported zero additional fatalities anew. The country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 60,641.

Of the 3.74 million people in the country who have contracted the disease since the pandemic began, some 3.65 million have recovered, DOH data showed.

From July 17 to 20, the positivity rate rose to 13.5%. This is well over the World Health Organization's 5 percent limit that indicates the spread of the coronavirus is under control.

Meanwhile, latest data from the DOH showed that booster shot administration has plateaued at around 15 million. Some 71 million people, or 91 percent of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health leaders and doctors have urged the public to get their booster shots amid the detection of additional highly infectious omicron subvariants, which are seen to be better at evading one's immunity compared to the previous variants.

Many Filipinos are still not getting their boosters because they believe new infections are just mild, according to an infectious disease specialist, calling the phenomenon as "vaccine complacency."

The nation's COVID-19 task force has retained Metro Manila and other areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of July.

Maria Rosario Vergeire, the health department's officer-in-charge, had said that the rising number of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines should not be a cause for concern. But she urged the public to remain on guard.

